Udaipur murder: NIA issues notice to Bihar man detained in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 AM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a notice to Mohammed Munawar Hussain Asrafi (36), who was detained in Santosh Nagar here on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur.

A native of Machipur in Bagalpur district of Bihar, Asrafi was stating at Khalandar Nagar in Santosh Nagar police station limits. He was running an Islamic seminary and Tawheed centre here for the last few years.

“He was served a notice to appear before the Superintendent of Police, NIA at Jaipur on July 14 for enquiry after being detained. He was let off later,” officials said, adding that the NIA that had reached Hyderabad had conducted a search at Asrafi’s house.

The agency had detained him and questioned him reportedly about a phone call he had received from a number belonging to one of the suspects in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case a few days ago.

