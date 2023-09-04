Udayanidhi Stalin clarifies his call for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, denies using the term “genocide”

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin, who faced flak over his call for “eradication” of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, on Sunday said that he stood by his remarks and clarified that they were just criticism.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Udayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin, said that he would continuously say that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

He said that the Sanatan Dharma was something that is permanent and not subject to change while Dravida ideology propagates change and that everyone is equal in the Dravidian concept.

He, however, added that some people were childish in stating that he had called for a genocide of people believing in Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that some people were saying that Dravidam should be abolished and questioned whether that meant DMK workers be killed.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly calls for ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ but it does not mean that all Congress leaders are to be killed.

He accused the BJP was twisting facts and was spreading lies “which was their regular habit”.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family also said that the BJP was afraid of the INDIA alliance and was trying to divert the issue and spread a false narrative.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also said that he was ready to face any consequences by the BJP and saffron combine and that he cannot be cowed down by threats and intimidation.