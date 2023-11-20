UFO sighting in India: 2 Indian Air Force Rafale jets dispatched for search operation

The unidentified flying object was reportedly sighted over the Imphal airport around 2:30 pm after which commercial flights were affected.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

The Shillong-headquartered Eastern Command of the IAF stated that it had activated its Air Defence response mechanism without giving any specific details of the steps taken by it.

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force scrambled two Rafael fighter aircraft on Sunday soon after receiving information about sightings of an unidentified flying object (UFO) near the Imphal airport.

“Soon after information about the UFO near the Imphal airport was received, a Rafale fighter aircraft from a nearby airbase was scrambled to go and search for the UFO,” defence sources said in a statement.

They further said the aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carried out low-level flying over the suspected area to look for the UFO without any success. Meanwhile, agencies concerned are trying to find out the details as videos of the UFO flying over the airport are doing the rounds.

The Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force are deployed at the Hashimara air base in West Bengal and keep flying from different air bases in the eastern sector along the China border. Recently they took part in the mega Air Force exercise Poorvi Akash along the China border where all major assets of the force participated along with the troops of the Army.