Ujjal Bhuyan new Chief Justice of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:18 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court (HC) judge Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana, replacing Satish Chandra Sharma who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi HC.

According to a Central government notification, President Ram Nath Kovind, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, issued orders for the transfers.

Meanwhile, Justice Vipin Sanghi, the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi HC, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand HC. Bombay HC judge Amjad Ahtesham Sayed has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC and another Bombay HC judge, Shinde Sambhaji Shiwaji, will be Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC.

Gujarat HC judge Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya will be appointed as the Guwahati HC’s new Chief Justice.