UK-based firm to set up its facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:21 AM, Thu - 19 May 22

UK-headquartered Surface Measurement Systems has announced the establishment of Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In another major achievement for Telangana, UK-headquartered Surface Measurement Systems has announced the establishment of Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad, the first-of-its-kind facility in the country. The company also has aggressive expansion plans for the next two years.

Spread across 7,000 sqm, the facility will focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation, and will be a world Centre of Excellence for powder characterisation. It is expected to attract both global and local Indian pharmaceutical customers.

“I am extremely happy to announce the entry of Surface Measurement Systems in Hyderabad. Establishment of this facility, which will be first-of-its-kind, is a testament to the city’s leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector, ” said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The announcement came after Rama Rao met with the company leadership including its Managing Director Professor Daryl Williams, Global Channel Management and International Sales Manager Daniel Villalobos, India Operations Director in London Syed Qutubuddin. Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Life Sciences Director Shakthi M Nagappan were also present.

“India has always been an attractive destination for a scientific company like Surface Measurement Systems. Telangana’s progressive and investor friendly policies has facilitated SMEs like us to establish a new particle characterisation laboratory in Hyderabad. It will become a Centre of Excellence in particle characterisation not just in India but all around the world, working with all of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies,” Daryl Williams said.

The company said its laboratory will be the only one in India to offer specialised particle characterisation test services. In addition, the expertise in surface measurement systems will allow these test services to be offered globally with focus on pharmaceutical powders. Specialist test services will include Dynamic Vapour Sorption (a measure of how quickly and how much of a solvent is absorbed by a sample) as well as Inverse Gas Chromatographic determination of powder surface area and surface energy.

Surface Measurement Systems is a leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation. It invented the Dynamic Vapour Sorption (DVS) instrument. The company has business units in the United Kingdom, Germany, USA, China and India with a strong patent and science base.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao chaired a round table session organised by UK India Business Council in London. Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc and others attended the meeting. He spoke about the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government and highlighted the investment opportunities in IT, BFSI, food processing, pharma and life sciences, aerospace and defence.

In another meeting organised by Tech UK, he spoke on collaboration between the UK and India in Artificial Intelligence, cleantech, health technology and agritech. Hyderabad is India’s leading technology hub and already houses several marquee companies engaged in cutting edge technology development, he said, adding that Tech UK and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) could work on bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities.

Earlier, Rama Rao was accorded a warm welcome in London by Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Dr Andrew Fleming, Telangana Association of UK Founder Anil Kurmachalam and National Convenor Ashok Goud Dusari and NRIs of Telangana in UK.

Agenda

Rama Rao is leading a delegation to the UK and Davos from May 18 to 26. He will be attending a series of meetings with leadership of several renowned companies and two round tables organised by UK India business council (UKIBC) in the UK.

He will interact with a prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies.

Rama Rao will also attend the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos. He will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by WEF and other participants to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level. The event is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. It will focus on topics like restoring trust in global institutions, role of public policy in the long-term global recovery, and issues such as healthcare, sustainability, and education.

The Telangana delegation will have access to CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects, and workshops of the annual meeting. He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss potential growth and ease of doing business in Telangana. Telangana has also set up a lounge in Davos to showcase to the global audience the life and growth opportunities in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .