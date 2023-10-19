UK supports Israel’s right to defend itself and to fight against Hamas: Rishi Sunak

I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, the British PM said

By ANI Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

File Photo

Tel Aviv: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said the UK supports Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and to fight against Hamas after the terror group launched attack on Tel Aviv on October 7.

“I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas…We also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too,” the British PM said while delivering a joint statement alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu post their private meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem.

Sunak said he was “sorry” to visit Israel in “such terrible circumstances”.

He said: “In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel…” He further said he welcomes Israel’s decision to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter. “I am glad that you made that decision. We will support it…We also want you to win,” Sunak said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said: “This is not merely our battle but it is a battle of the entire civilised world…This is our darkest hour, it is the world’s darkest hour. We need to stand together and win….” The British PM arrived in Israel on Thursday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier on Thursday Sunak held a private meeting with Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a private meeting with British Prime Minister @RishiSunak at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. The leaders will also hold an expanded meeting, at the conclusion of which they will issue statements to the media,” as per the Israeli Prime Minister’s official handle on ‘X’.

Sunak on Thursday also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog said that during such difficult days, we see clearly who are Israel’s true friends.

“Thank you Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak for coming to Israel and for your support and firm stand by the Israeli people. It is time to express a clear moral voice – this is a battle for the values of all humanity. The world needs to understand that if we do not prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from carrying out murderous and criminal attacks – they will not stop with Israel,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, Sunak said: “I’ve just met President @Isaac_Herzog and conveyed my gratitude for the support provided to British nationals caught up in the terror attacks.

Together we agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering.” Upon his arrival, he said: “I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.” The British PM met families that had their loved ones taken away from them as a result of the war.

“To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare. This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony. Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Sunak’s visit to Israel comes a day after US President Joe Biden paid a solidarity visit to the Jewish state.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel, and French President Emmanuel Macron will also reportedly travel to the Jewish state.