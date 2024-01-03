UK teen girl virtually ‘gangraped’ in metaverse, police launch probe

A 16-year-old girl has said that her virtual avatar was gangraped in metaverse by online strangers, the New York Post has reported.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 AM, Wed - 3 January 24

New Delhi: The police in the United Kingdom are investigating an alleged case of rape in a virtual reality game.

The report added that investigating officers have said that though the teen did not suffer any physical harm, she has suffered the same ’emotional and psychological trauma’ has someone who is raped in the real world.

The name of the game the girl was playing at the time of alleged sexual assault is not known.