ISTA Centenary meet at Cambridge from July 1-4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: In view of its centenary celebrations, the International Seed Testing Agency has proposed to hold a centenary annual meeting from July 1–4, 2024, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. It will be organised by inviting key global seed industry stakeholders, including representatives of agricultural ministries of ISTA-designated member countries and distinct economies, seed experts, researchers, and seed testing laboratories from around the world, according to Keshavulu Kunusoth, ISTA President.

He said In the ISTA will enter into its second century and will be successfully completing 100 years of its journey. In the preceding 100 years, ISTA became a key organisation for ensuring the supply of quality seeds and a driver for improvements in seed quality testing globally.