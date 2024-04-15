University of Leicester and The Apollo University collaborate on computer science programme

The Apollo University and University of Leicester aim to prepare 120 students for the first cohort, with the curriculum jointly mapped between the two universities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: In a collaborative effort, the University of Leicester, United Kingdom (UK) and The Apollo University (TAU) on Monday launched a computer science programme wherein students commence their studies with two years at The Apollo University (TAU) in Chittoor before progressing to their final year and graduation at the University of Leicester, UK, a press release said.

Students who achieve a minimum of 50 percent in MPC in their Inter/ diploma or class 12 from recognized Boards are eligible.

On successful completion of their studies at TAU, students have the opportunity to select from computer science programme specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, or Software Engineering at Leicester.

Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Henrietta O’Connor and Professor Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor of The Apollo University hoped that the collaboration will provide better avenues for students.