Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 Player Draft to be held on Tuesday

Armed with 3.90 crore in the purse, the six franchisees will battle it out to secure a formidable line-up from the 275 players available in the pool

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The stakes are high as the six Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) franchisees gear up for Season 2 Player Draft in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Armed with 3.90 crore in the purse, the six franchisees will battle it out to secure a formidable line-up from the 275 players available in the pool. The draft promises a fierce battleground, with Maharashtra dominating the forefront with 18 players that emerged triumphant in the recently concluded National Games held in Goa.

With a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 35 players, each franchise will have 35 draft rounds to complete their team combinations for the second edition. While 18 players have been retained by the teams; the remaining players have been put under four categories, A, B, C and D. Category A players are priced at 5 lakh, category B will get 3 lakh each and C and D are categorised at 1.5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. Franchisees will have the option to select players based on their respective draft sequence and purse capacity.

In all, 293 players in the pool have been divided into three segments. The 18 players retained by the franchisees fall in the ‘Power Players’ category. Players who were part of Season 1 but have not been retained are known as ‘Pole Players’. The new set of players recommended either by the franchisees or the Kho Kho Federation of India will be called ‘Dream Players’.

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts have retained four players from the last season, while Chennai Quick Guns have three, including Player of the Tournament Ramji Kashyap and Young Player of the Tournament Madan. Gujarat Giants showed faith in Defender of the Tournament Abhinandan Patil besides two others. Mumbai Khiladis retained two players Gajanan Shengal and Sreejesh S from the previous season. Meanwhile Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas have retained three players each.