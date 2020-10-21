UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,235 cr

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 578.55 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,354.21 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,235.11 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 578.55 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,354.21 crore, up 7.68 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 9,615.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

“The company’s strong quarterly performance is on the back of operational efficiencies and its ability to serve all India markets. UltraTech reported robust operating margins at 27 per cent driven by both revenue growth and tight cost management,” the Aditya Birla Group company said in its earnings statement.

According to the company, during the September quarter, it has an effective volume growth of 20 per cent. UltraTech Cement’s total expenses were at Rs 8,688.55 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21, as against Rs 8,872.04 crore, down 2.06 per cent.