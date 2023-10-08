Unaccounted cash of Rs 25.33 lakh seized in Adilabad

The unaccounted cash was seized from Sajjanapu Laxminarayana and Kumbaram Prajapath of Adilabad, when the policemen conducted searches in the bus at Mavala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs.25.33 lakh was seized from two persons traveling from Adilabad to Hyderabad by bus by police here on Saturday night.

Adilabad II town Inspector A Ashok Kumar and Central Crime Station Inspector Ch Sai Nath said the unaccounted cash was seized from Sajjanapu Laxminarayana and Kumbaram Prajapath of Adilabad, when the policemen conducted searches in the bus at Mavala, following a tip. The two were unable to provide relevant documents of the cash.

They said the cash was handed over to the Income Tax department and election expenditure monitoring team for further action.