| Understand Self Defense India Reacts To Iranian Strike On Pakistan

“Understand self-defense”: India reacts to Iranian strike on Pakistan

"We comprehend the actions taken by countries in self-defense," stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

By IANS Updated On - 18 January 2024, 11:14 AM

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said that the Iranian attacks on bases of a terror group in Pakistan were a matter between the two countries while reiterating its zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. As far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Iranian missiles have attacked two bases of terror group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan.

The terror outfits had earlier attacked Iranian security forces near the Iran-Pakistan border.

Pakistan said that two children were killed and three others injured in strikes by neighbouring Iran on Tuesday.

Iran said it targeted two bases linked to the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

Pakistan is the third country, after Iraq and Syria, to be hit by an Iranian attack within the last few days.