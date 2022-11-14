Unicorn Darwinbox to add 300 people in Hyderabad, 100 in other markets

Hyderabad: Darwinbox, Hyderabad-based HR tech platform on Monday announced plans to add 300 people in Hyderabad in about six months. This will take the headcount to 1,000 in the city from the current 700, said Rohit Chennamaneni, Darwinbox Co-founder.

The company Monday moved into a new global headquarters in about 75,000 sq ft at Skootr Forest in Hitec City.

This new campus will house the key product development teams. The company will look to add surveys, employee experience segments of human resources, which it is not currently doing. The company has sales teams in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, and the United States.

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR technology platform that caters to organizations’ HR needs covering recruitment, onboarding, attendance, payroll, travel and expenses, employee engagement, performance management, rewards and recognition and people analytics.

“Hyderabad has always been an important location for us since our inception. We have scaled rapidly and globally in the last seven years. Moving into our new global headquarters marks an important milestone in our growth journey. This move will help us in our ‘from Asia to the world’ vision and support our plans to double business by 2023,” he said.

Outside India, it has plans to add 100 members. We are on track to becoming market leaders in regions we currently operate. We are planning expansion into new geographies,” he said.

Darwinbox now serves 700 clients and has 20 lakh users from clients across domains. It will look to strengthen its data analytics, artificial intelligence skills and others for richer insights. Among others, it will focus on intervening for retention of employees by clients. He said the company is seeing growth as many clients are rewiring their HR strategy and might go public in about three years.

In January this year, Darwinbox had raised $72 million (then about Rs 533 crore) funding in a round led by Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) along with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Lightspeed, Endiya Partners, 3One4Capital. With this, it turned into a unicorn (a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion). It has so far raised about $110 million.

While it will not raise any fresh funds soon, it would be open for strategic investments, he said.