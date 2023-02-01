Union Budget 2023-24: Centre likely to grant generous funds to poll-bound Karnataka

Assembly elections in the state will be held in two months and Karnataka's ruling BJP is making all out efforts to return to power.

By IANS Updated On - 11:11 AM, Wed - 1 February 23

Bengaluru: The Central government is expected to announce generous funds and projects for the poll-bound Karnataka in the Union Budget 2023-24 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have called on people to support the double-engine government for the development of the state in public rallies.

Modi and Shah have made visits to the state repeatedly and participated in inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of various development projects.

Among the six states which are going to polls this year, Karnataka is considered to be one of the most important.

It is the only state where the saffron party has achieved power.

Karnataka is considered as the gateway to the southern region.

The code of conduct is expected to be imposed in the state during the end of March or in the first week of April.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is putting special efforts to get the River Upper Bhadra Project as the national project which is likely to change the scenario in the central Karnataka region.

The state is also expecting further support by the Central government to utilise the water of Mhadei river for implementing the Kalasa Banduri Project.

The state is also expected to get a good package for Bengaluru, the IT capital of India.

The Union government is expected to give impetus to the suburban rail project which will give relief to the people from traffic jams in Bengaluru.