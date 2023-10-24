Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah lays foundation stone of sports complex in Gandhinagar

By ANI Updated On - 04:18 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a sports complex in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The sports complex is being built under the Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme.

On Monday Shah attended the ‘Raas Garba’ in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

People maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes during these nine days.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha’s Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Ramlila is organised extensively during Navratri in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the Ramlila, the tale of Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravana is acted out.