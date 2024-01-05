Rajendranagar police station receives MHA award

Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta said, "this achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Rajendranagar Police Station."

B.Nagendra Babu, SHO Rajendranagar receives best performing police station in the country for 2023 announced by Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) on Friday.

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police station has been awarded as the ‘Best Police Station’ in the country in terms of performance by the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Station House Officer B Nagendra Babu on Friday received the trophy from union Home Minister Amit Shah at the ongoing conference of Director Generals of Police (DGsP) in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the Rajendranagar SHO on the achievement, competing for the award with nearly 17,000 police stations across the country.

The union Home Ministry bases these awards on a comprehensive set of criteria, including crime detection rates, investigation quality, community engagement, infrastructure maintenance, and adherence to human rights guidelines.

The selection process involved rigorous evaluation through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), with 75 stations shortlisted before Rajendranagar emerged as the national champion.