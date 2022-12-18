Union Minister Mandaviya unveils Rs 100 crore construction plan of NIPER in Hyderabad

The Minister said the NIPER permanent campus would be a landmark for quality and research, which would inspire the best of minds to enhance their knowledge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 AM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya here on Saturday unveiled an Rs.100 crore construction plan of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad.

Dr. Mandaviya said the NIPER permanent campus would be a landmark for quality and research, which would inspire the best of minds to enhance their knowledge. The construction plan would begin with the first phase shortly, for which the formalities have been completed, he said. The union Minister also inaugurated the NABL accredited Analytical Testing Laboratory and Medical Devices Laboratory in NIPER.

NIPER Hyderabad Director Dr. Shashi Bala Singh said the construction of the permanent campus would strengthen the Institute in all aspects and students would be the greatest beneficiaries as they can devote their time completely in the research as all facilities would be available in the campus.