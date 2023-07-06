Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets President Droupadi Murmu at Nagpur Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present

President Droupadi Murmu with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Raj Bhavan, in Nagpur, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu at Nagpur Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

Earlier today, President Murmu inaugurated the Cultural Centre of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Koradi in Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Kanhaiya Lal Munshi ji had established Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in the year 1938 with the aim of re-establishing Indian values of life in the society.

She was happy to note that since its inception, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan had carved a niche for itself as an intellectual, cultural and educational centre of excellence.

She said that more than 350 institutions affiliated with it had been providing modern education. At the same time, they are also playing an important role in protecting and promoting Indian values and traditions.

The President said that Maharashtra and Nagpur had been major centres of our spiritual and cultural traditions.

She expressed confidence that this Cultural Centre would contribute significantly to the cultural landscape of Nagpur by playing a major role in bringing Indian culture to the people of Nagpur and surrounding areas, especially the younger generation.