Union Minister Shripad Naik hospitalised after road mishap, wife dies

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi said in a tweet that Naik’s wife, Vijaya, who was travelling with him, has succumbed to the injuries she sustained at the time of the accident.

By | Published: 10:58 pm 11:00 pm

Panaji: Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has been admitted to a hospital in north Karnataka after his car met with an accident.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi said in a tweet that Naik’s wife, Vijaya, who was travelling with him, has succumbed to the injuries she sustained at the time of the accident.

Goa BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar has wished Naik a “speedy recovery”.

“He met with an accident in Karnataka and his condition is serious,” Sawaikar told reporters.

Naik was travelling by car along with his wife in the Uttar Kannada district as part of a private visit.

“Shocked to learn about the tragic death of Smt Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Ayush Minister Sri @shripadynaik in the car accident near Yallapura,” Ravi tweeted.

“I pray for the safe recovery of Sri Naik and offer my deepest condolences to His Family. Om Shanti,” the senior BJP leader said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .