Unique approach to different topics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: In the previous articles we looked into how to write an introduction and various types of introductions that can be written for any given question. Each introduction is unique in its own way and helps you secure good marks in the Group-I Main exam.

This article will deal with how to approach each subject during the preparation and practice stages to give the best presentation in the exam. For subjects like Geography, Polity, History, Economy, etc., each has a different strategy while writing the answer. Here, we will take the Polity subject as a point of discussion.

The fundamental points that you need to remember while answering questions from Indian Polity and Governance are as follows:

1) Use Articles that are present in Indian Constitution

This is a common thing for the aspirants that they need to use Articles in Indian polity answers but the main challenge is how many Articles they need to remember. There are more than 400 Articles in the Indian Constitution and it is not required to remember all of them. The important ones could be Fundamental Rights (Article 12 – Article 35) in Part 3 of the Indian Constitution, related to Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, Constitutional bodies which are mostly in news. Make a note and remember them.

Example: The local self-government system in India has not proved to be an effective instrument of governance. Critically examine the statement and give your views to improve the situation.

Here, there is a need to use Articles like 73rd and 74th amendment acts, 243 A (GramaSabha), 243 B (Panchayats), etc.

Mentioning the Article number in the answer will convey to the evaluator that you know fundamental principles of the Constitution and how it operates. Sometimes, questions are based on Constitutional Articles without revealing other details. You cannot attempt these questions without knowing the exact Article.

Example: The Supreme Court’s use of its vast powers under the Article 142 has done tremendous good to many deprived sections. However, it is time to institute checks and balances. Discuss.

Here, if you don’t know what Article 142 is, you will be left with nothing to write in the exam. Hence, it is crucial to remember these kinds of Articles. Initially, it seems difficult to memorise them but with a number of revisions, it gets easy to remember.

2) Present both sides of the topic

It is not recommended to take one side and give a biased opinion in your answer. Mainly in questions related to polity, there will be possibility to take more than one view. The best way to do it is to give sub-headings for each argument.

Example: Simultaneous elections in India will make India One Nation – One Election. Discuss.

This question has a scope for debate and one may agree or disagree based on his/her facts, previous experiences from other nations, etc. So, instead of taking one side and trying to justify, it’s better to show both sides of it. Meaning – both positive side and a negative side of it. Finally, conclude with what can be done to reduce the negative effects if we need to implement it. Important note here is to substantiate both views with enough facts, data and experts opinions on the issue.

3) Recommendations of the committees and commissions

There are a few core committees that you have to make a note and use them in answers. In fact, this will add value to your answers besides creating authenticity. These core committees’ observations have remained timeless. So, let’s see a few of them:

a) 1st ARC

b) 2nd ARC

c) Law Commission Reports

d) Sarkaria Commission

e) Puncchhi Commission

f) NCRWC

So on and so forth.

4) Supreme Court Judgments

As you all know, the Supreme Court is the final interpreter of the Constitution and several laws. So, one must be well aware of the judgements. These judgements would have given new life to any Article in the Indian Constitution and can be called landmark judgments.

Some landmark judgments that can be used wherever they are relevant in answers are:

a) Maneka Gandhi case – Due process of Law under article (21)

b) Vishaka Judgement – To prevent sexual harassment at workplace.

c) Shreya Singhal case – Struck down article (66A of IT Act, 2000)

d) Puttuswamy case – Upheld Right to privacy as fundamental Right

e) Samatha case – Upheld Tribal rights

f) Lily Thomas case – Convicted election representatives to be disqualified

g) Kesavananda Bharathi case – Propounded the concept of basic structure of Indian Constitution.

The main sources for all the things mentioned above are the bare Acts and Indian Constitution Articles. Reading editorials in newspapers will help you understand expert’s opinions on current topics. Finally, for committees and judgments, browse websites for authentic sources.

— By Anirudh Billa

Polity Faculty; Answer writing expert

7569556888