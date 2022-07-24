Unique park in memory of Covid martyrs unveiled in Hyderabad

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A unique park to remember those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 was unveiled in Hyderabad on Sunday.

An initiative of Covid warriors in association with the Telangana government, the park Haritam has come up at Panchavati Colony on Road Number 10, Banjara Hills.

Dozens of Covid warriors joined relatives and friends of those who lost their lives to Covid to plant the saplings.

Some people tied to the plants writings in memory of their near and dear ones. “Miss you Babai”, “Miss you friend”, “Miss you all brothers and sisters” read some of the notes.

The park has been developed by a group of Covid warriors in association with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Forest Department as a tribute to those who succumbed to the pandemic.

The park, which will also have a walkway and benches, will be maintained by GHMC for one year and later by volunteers.

The plantation drive under the state government’s greenery initiative Haritha Haram was launched on Sunday in the presence of British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, the founder of Green India Challenge and MLA D. Nagender.

They planted trees in memory of those who succumbed to Covid. “I think this is the fantastic way in which they can be remembered and at the same time do good for the state of Telangana,” said Fleming.

Terming as inspirational the ongoing work of to make Telangana cleaner and greener, he said during the last five years he found a lot of places in the state becoming greener.

According to Charan, one of the coordinators of the programme, the park in memory of Covid victims was the idea of Telangana’s Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Natasha Ramarathnam and Sri. The government helped them with a place and plants.

Charan thanked all those who participated in the plantation programme and supported the cause. “An emotional day and happy tears to see all of you participating in saplings. We have done with phase one and phase two details will be shared soon,” tweeted Charan.

He said the campaign will continue phase wise in dedicated places by coordinating with many NGOs and volunteers.

Some Covid warriors from other parts of the country also joined the programme. One of them was Shaik Rafique. “With the growth of each tree, Healing Trees aims to highlight the inseparable relationship b/w people &the planet, as a sign of respect for the victims of the virus & environmental commitment to future generations. It also seeks to bring a positive message of hope to the world,” tweeted the Covid volunteer.