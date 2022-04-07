University of Hyderabad remains high in QS World Subject Rankings 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) continued to occupy the top slots in QS World University Subject Rankings 2022 released on Wednesday.

The Department of English was in the 301-320 ranks and remained the top-ranked subject in the UoH for the second consecutive year. Chemistry was within the 401-450 ranks. Closely following them were the Life Sciences at 551-600 and Physics at 601-610.

All of these academic units in the UoH have produced highly-cited work, with faculty publishing in top-ranked journals, according to a press release.

The UoH also featured in 36 subjects out of 51 narrow subjects under five broad subject areas viz. Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management in the ranking, it said.

This year’s ranking analysed and published rankings for 51 subjects from 1,543 universities across 161 locations around the world.

Every university included in this year’s rankings is assessed based on five indicators: reputation among academics, reputation among global employers, number of research citations the university achieves per paper in that subject, the ‘H-index’, which measures the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the University, and International Research Network (IRN) which is a measure of efficiency of establishing stable research collaborations in every of five broad subject areas.

“I am delighted to see that two of our disciplines, English and Chemistry, have already met the IoE mandate of entering the top 500 ranks. The Life Sciences and Physics are not far behind. We have slid down in these disciplines from 2021, and that is a matter of some concern. We need to ensure better publications from faculty/researchers to ensure an upward movement in the rankings, and we will take some tough measures to meet this requirement,” UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .