University of Hyderabad scholar for Pacific Forum Young Leaders programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Gujjeti Anudeep, research scholar, Department of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected as a Young Leader in the spring 2022 cohort of the Pacific Forum Young Leaders programme.

Anudeep is carrying out his doctoral research on ‘India Japan Relations in the Post-cold war period’. For this, he’s examining India-Japan relations through a neoclassical realist framework. He is working under the supervision of Dr. Shaji S.

As part of the programme, Anudeep will get an opportunity to network with like-minded scholars and analysts.