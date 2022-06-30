University of Hyderabad signs MoU with ICAR-NRCM and Elvikon India

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Meat (ICAR-NRCM) and Elvikon India Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, for building a collaborative research in developing smart sensing systems.

The main objective of the collaboration was to digitalize the ‘best before’ date of packaged foods, especially meat products, thereby addressing not only meat waste but also increasing food safety for consumption, the UoH said.