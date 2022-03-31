University of Hyderabad startup licenses Covid diagnostics to Lay Science Inc

Hyderabad: ReaGene Innovations Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at the University of Hyderabad’s Incubation centre, ASPIRE BioNEST, has developed two saliva based diagnostic tests – ELISA and Fast Flow Spot- to detect neutralising activity of samples in response to Covid-19 vaccination. These diagnostics were licensed to Lay Science Inc, USA.

After a vaccine against SarsCov2 virus, the body develops neutralising antibodies which help fight the virus and is thus protective against infections and disease. The degree of protection offered by the vaccine depends on the neutralising antibodies that are generated by the individual’s immune system. After some time, the neutralising antibody decreases, and booster doses may be required.

The ELISA diagnostic test can be used in a hospital or pathology lab setting that can quantitatively assess multiple samples at the same time. The Fast Flow Spot diagnostic test is a single user test that can be used by individuals in a “home” setting.

The ReaGene Innovations entered a partnership with Lay Science Inc USA, a global leader in innovative products for Covid-19. Under the terms of the agreement, Lay Science will pay for development of the two patent pending diagnostics through commercialisation and ReaGene Innovations will receive royalty.

“Collaboration is important as it requires a concerted team effort to fight and win against a virus like Covid-19 the likes of which we have never seen before,” said Dr. Uday Saxena, Scientific Co-Founder of ReaGene Innovations.

“These saliva based ELISA and Fast Flow Spot diagnostic tests offer yet another line of defence against the onslaught of rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. These two diagnostic tests are simple and easy-to-use,” said Dr. Satish Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, Lay Science.

