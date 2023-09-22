Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants bail to convicted UP Police officials

The two, who were convicted for various offenses, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, by the trial court in March 2020, were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Ashok Singh Bhadauria and Kamta Prasad Singh, both Uttar Pradesh Police officials who were convicted in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted them bail taking into account that they have already served more than four years of their sentences.

The court referred to the established proposition that in cases other than life sentences, bail can be granted based on the broad parameter of serving 50 per cent of the actual sentence.

The court noted that the appellants had not abused the liberty granted to them during interim bail periods, and ordered their release on bail, provided they furnish a bond of Rs 50,000.

The minor rape survivor endured a harrowing experience, having been kidnapped and raped by former BLP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

She was then sold for money and later recovered at the Makhi police station.

Throughout her ordeal, the survivor faced continuous threats and warnings from police officials, who were allegedly acting on Sengar’s instructions.

Tragically, on April 9, 2018, the rape victim’s father passed away in custody.

His death was attributed to alleged assault, following a dispute with some of the accused individuals in the case.

It was claimed that he was taken to the Makhi police station and falsely implicated for possessing an illegal firearm. He was subsequently placed in custodial remand, during which he lost his life.