‘Unstoppable with NBK’: Prabhas is back with his best pal Gopichand in ‘Baahubali episode part 2’

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Prabhas, who has become a household name after the ‘Baahubali’ series, has captured millions of hearts once again by appearing on the most-watched OTT show, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’.

While the first part of the ‘Baahubali episode’ set new records, the second part is now available for streaming. The playful side of Prabhas has fans riveted to their television and phone screens.

In the second part of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’, Prabhas and his closest friend Gopichand appear together. And throughout the show, Balayya kept making fun of Prabhas as he grilled him on the ‘good news’ and whether the woman in his life is Sanon or Shetty. Put in a tight spot, Prabhas was seen all blushing and trying to skip the question.

To test the friendship between Prabhas and Gopichand, Balakrishna posed a few questions. To a question on what Prabhas does when he’s angry or irritated, Gopichand replies that he orders everyone to get out, sits alone, and smokes. And, in his turn, Prabhas shares that Gopichand is a “calm individual who never gets irritated”.

At one point in the episode, Prabhas breaks down in tears as he watches a few images of his uncle late actor Krishnam Raju, and when the videos of the Rebel Star senior speaking with pride about his nephew are played.

Prabhas shares, “He is the reason we are who we are today. He arrived in Madras at that time and worked as a villain for 10-12 years before launching his own banner and penning historical films. Today, he is sorely missed by our entire family.”

Later, to Balayya’s query about the pressure that followed the success of ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas gets candid about how he was worried over picking the best / right script.

Don’t miss the cool episode where Prabhas and Gopichand are seen spilling some beans to Balakrishna’s queries and the trio having fun time together.

