aha to premiere ‘Baahubali’ episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ in two parts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Prabhas is, undoubtedly, a pan-India star who has made his mark in the glamour world with his dedicated and stunning performances. He has an unbeatable charm and holds all the grace to win hearts. He recently made an appearance on the popular chat show in aha, ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’, and his advent has grabbed the eyeballs of many.

The episode is set to serve a full-course meal to the fandom as it has captured countless memories of Prabhas and Gopichand with Nandamuri Balakrishna. That being the case, aha has faced a tough time editing the episode as the moments one should experience are worthwhile.

Therefore, the platform decided to air the ‘Baahubali’ episode in two parts. Yes, the 100 minutes ‘Baahubali’ episode will be streaming on: ‘Baahubali – Unstoppable 2 with NBK I The Beginning’ on December 30 as a New Year treat, followed by ‘Baahubali – Unstoppable 2 with NBK I The Conclusion’ on January 6.

In the history of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ chat show, this is the first episode to be divided into two different episodes. While the first episode is fun interaction between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Prabhas on December 30 exclusively on aha as a New Year treat, the January 6 episode is about Prabhas and his best pal actor Gopichand and NBK, where they share their struggles in the industry and how their friendship blossomed over the years.

Revealing a bit of fun game in the ‘Baahubali – The Beginning’ episode of ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about his relationship with Seetha, to which the latter reveals a lot of things which were unheard and unseen by the people so far.