UoH Alumni receive award for Excellence in Science & Engineering

Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, CMD of ATGC Biotech, and Dr.V.B. Reddy, Executive Director of ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., have received an award for Excellence in Science & Engineering Award by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, CMD of ATGC Biotech, and Dr.V.B. Reddy, Executive Director of ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., have received an award for Excellence in Science & Engineering Award by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

Both distinguished alumni of Nizam College and the University of Hyderabad (UoH), did PhD in Plant Science from UoH and have been recognized for their groundbreaking work in agricultural biotechnology, particularly their innovative ‘Insect Family Planning’ approach to disrupt pest mating cycles and protect crops.

Dr. Gorantla has been instrumental in advancing eco-friendly agricultural practices. With 14 patents granted and 12 more filed in India, he has ambitious plans to file over 200 patents globally.

ATGC Biotech, co-founded by Dr. Gorantla along with Dr. V.B. Reddy and Prof. Arjula R. Reddy, epitomizes the vision of creating a pesticide-free world. The company boasts a pheromone library of over 100 compounds and a 100+ member R&D team, validated by nine multinational corporations across continents.