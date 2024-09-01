UoH alumnus appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Dr. Sunil received his PhD (Electronics Science) degree in 2019 under the supervision of Prof. Samrat. L. Sabat of CASEST
Hyderabad: Dr. D.K. Sunil, an alumnus of Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology(CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a public sector unit under the Government of India.
Dr. Sunil received his PhD (Electronics Science) degree in 2019 under the supervision of Prof. Samrat. L. Sabat of CASEST, a press release from UoH said.
As CMD, Dr. Sunil will be responsible for the implementation of the LCA Tejas project and finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines among many other strategically important projects.