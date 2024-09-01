UoH alumnus appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hyderabad: Dr. D.K. Sunil, an alumnus of Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology(CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a public sector unit under the Government of India.

Dr. Sunil received his PhD (Electronics Science) degree in 2019 under the supervision of Prof. Samrat. L. Sabat of CASEST, a press release from UoH said.

As CMD, Dr. Sunil will be responsible for the implementation of the LCA Tejas project and finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines among many other strategically important projects.