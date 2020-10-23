UoH alumnus appointed research assistant at UCPH

Charu Jain is currently pursuing PhD at the Centre for Protein Research, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Hyderabad: Charu Jain, an alumnus at the School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been appointed as research assistant at the University of Copenhagen (UCPH). She will be working in an area related to Ubiquitin signalling in DNA damage response and genome integrity maintenance.

Charu is currently pursuing PhD at the Centre for Protein Research, University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Earlier, she worked with Prof. Naresh Babu V Sepuri at SLS, UoH for her MSc thesis.

