UoH faculty joins the editorial board of Arabian Journal of Geosciences

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. V Chakravarthi, faculty at the Centre for Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been invited to join as an Associate Editor in the editorial board of Arabian Journal of Geosciences, an International Journal being published by Springer.

Prof. Chakravarthi has made outstanding contributions in both theoretical and experimental geophysical research which received international recognition in the form of US patent and research publications in leading International journals, the UoH said in a press release on Wednesday.

His innovative algorithms have been found significant application in hydrocarbon and mineral explorations in both onshore and offshore regions, it said.

Prof. Chakravarthi was a recipient of National Mineral Award, Gold Medal of the Indian Geophysical Union, CSIR Young Scientist Award. Presently, he is EC member of Telangana Academy of Sciences, it added.

