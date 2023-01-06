UoH faculty selected for the highly prestigious NASI Scopus Young Scientist Award

This award is given to him for his outstanding scientific contributions to plant stress biology, mineral nutrition, and fruit ripening, and consists of a citation, plaque and a prize of Rs. 75,000.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:24 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Rahul Kumar, Assistant professor, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for the highly prestigious NASI Scopus Young Scientist Award (2022) for ‘Agriculture, Plant Sciences, and Rural Development category (https://www.elsevier.com/en-in/solutions/scopus/scopus-awards-2022)’. This award is given to him for his outstanding scientific contributions to plant stress biology, mineral nutrition, and fruit ripening, and consists of a citation, plaque and a prize of Rs. 75,000.

The Scopus Young Scientist Awards, first launched by Elsevier in 2006, is part of Elsevier’s global initiative to support early career researchers in their quest to advance the frontiers of science across a broad range of disciplines.

The primary research in Dr. Rahul Kumar’s laboratory is focused on understanding the genetic mechanisms underlying phosphorus use efficiency (PUE) in plants, for which his group have already identified and characterized several candidate genes. Additionally, they have identified tomato cultivars which perform better under limited Pi availability.