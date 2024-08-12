UoH, first among Indian multi-disciplinary universities in Nature Index rankings

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked first among Indian universities and 16th among all institutions in the academic sector. The Nature Index measures high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences, including Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Health Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence (IoE), has once again featured in the top position in the latest Nature Index rankings 2024. The UoH has been ranked first among Indian Universities and 16th among all institutions in the Academic sector.

The Nature Index is an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Health Sciences and the Physical Sciences).

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC), UoH, Prof B.J. Rao said “Consistency is the hallmark of excellence, and we are proud to have maintained our first position among universities as a leading Indian university. Our continued presence at the top is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic rigour, innovative research, and student-centricity. We will continue to strive for excellence, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, to ensure that we remain at the forefront of India’s higher education research landscape. I congratulate all at the UoH for this performance and let’s all put in our best to be in the Top globally”.

The 2024 Research Leaders are based on Nature Index data from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The UoH received a count of 60 and a share of 20.10 under the Academic sector which includes the subjects Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environment Sciences, Health Sciences and the Physical Sciences.

