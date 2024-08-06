University of Hyderabad announces FABA Innovation Summit

The FABA Innovation Summit will be held on August 18 at the University of Hyderabad, focusing on the critical need for stronger ties between academia and industry to drive innovation and growth in the biotechnology sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), in partnership with the University of Hyderabad (UoH), announced the FABA Innovation Summit, focussing on the critical need for stronger ties between academia and industry besides to drive innovation and growth in the biotechnology sector.

Addressing a press conference, FABA executive president Prof. P Reddanna, UoH R&D director Prof. Samrat L Sabat and UoH Prof. A Bindu Madhava Reddy emphasized the importance of academia-industry interactions in fostering a thriving bio-economy.

As part of the summit, which is underway till August 18, Whale Tank 2.0, a platform for 20 promising biotech start-ups to pitch their innovative ideas to venture capitalists, potentially securing crucial funding for their growth and development, will be organised.

FABA Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Principal advisor for National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan while FABA Excellence Award will be presented to Dr. Rahul Purwar of Immunoact – Laurus Labs.

The FABA Innovation Cluster meeting, scheduled for August 18 at the University of Hyderabad, is expected to draw around 300 attendees. For more information, visit the website https://biofaba.org.in/.a