UoH notifies admission schedule for PG courses

As per the schedule announced by the UoH, the last date to submit applications for programmes that have an interview component is May 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 05:30 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced schedule for admissions into 41 PG programmes, which will be on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024.

The central university is offering MPA Dance, MPA Music, MFA/MVA Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture, Art History & Visual Studies, MA Communication (Media Studies), MA Communication (Media Practice), MBA Healthcare & Hospital Management, Business Analytics, Executive MBA, MPA Theatre Arts and MSc Neural and Cognitive Science programmes for the academic year 2024-25. There is an interview component for these programmes.

Shortlisted candidates for interviews will be notified on June 5, and interviews are scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 14.

A merit list notification for counselling will be released on July 1. Candidates have to report for admission counselling and document verification on July 29. Classwork will commence on August 1 and the last date for closure of admission of wait listed candidates is August 10.

The university has also announced PG programmes admission schedule sans interview component. The last date for submitting applications is May 15 and the merit list for admission counselling will be released on July 1. Candidates must report for admission counselling and document verification between July 23 and 27. Classes will begin on August 1 and the last date for closure of admissions of wait listed candidates is August 10.

For details including courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fee, reservation policy and the prospectus 2024-25, visit the website acad.uohyd.ac.in or www.uohyd.ac.in.