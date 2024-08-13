UoH Professor Ravi Kumar Gutti honoured by Royal Society of Biology

13 August 2024

Hyderabad: Prof. Ravi Kumar Gutti of Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB). The fellowship is awarded to scientists who have made a distinctive and notable contribution to the advancement of the biological sciences.

Prof. Gutti’s research focuses on blood cell development and has extensive research and teaching experience from Harvard Medical School (USA), National Institutes of Health (USA), Moffitt Cancer and Research Centre (USA), and RWTH Aachen (Germany).

The Royal Society of Biology is a single unified voice for biology that advises government and influences policy, advances education and professional development, supports members and engages and encourages public interest in life sciences, a press release said.