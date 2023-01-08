| Uoh Professor To Present Paper On Public Policy At International Conference In Us

UoH Professor to present paper on public policy at international conference in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Prof. E Venkatesu, Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, will make a presentation on ‘Public Policy Making and Process in Post-independent India – A Retrospective Analysis of 75 years experience’ at the international conference on Public Policy Process and Research being organized by University of Colorado, Denver, USA from January 12 to 14.

The paper broadly covers the nature and character of public policy in India, its historical process, and its contemporary relevance. About 200 delegates from across the world will be gathering and making presentations on public policy from the theoretical models and empirical experiences of various countries.