UoH scholar posted as Scientific Researcher in Germany

Hyderabad: Dr Vamsi Krishna Rentala, a PhD Scholar for the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected as Scientific Researcher in Applied Validation (AV)-NDT, Berlin, Germany.

He is involved in the development of new DIN-Deutsches Institut für Normung standards. This in future will be transformed to International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards under the WIPANO (Knowledge and Technology transfer through Patents and Standards) ‘normPOD’ project for estimating the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) reliability or (Probability of Detection) POD for all the German and European Industries, which is to be released in the year 2022, the UoH said on Wednesday.

Dr Vamsi Krishna is also actively involved in reliability estimation of 4th revolution of Non-Destructive Evaluation systems (NDE 4.0) which typically use the various Industry 4.0 Technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Twin, Digitalisation, Digital Thread, Additive Manufacturing, etc., it said. He obtained his PhD in Materials Engineering from School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, UoH.

