UP: Man beaten up on NAS College campus in Meerut for ‘making video’

By PTI Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Meerut: A 22-year-old man was beaten up by some people on the campus of NAS College for allegedly making a video while visiting the college with his sister to deposit her fees, police said on Wednesday.

Some posts on social media claim that Sahil, the victim, was allegedly thrashed for wearing a skull cap. Police, however, denied the allegation.

According to police, Sahil had come to the college on Tuesday with his sister to deposit her fees and was making a video. A few people objected to this and roughed him up.

Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said Sahil’s sister is a second year student of BSc Home Science at NAS College and was accompanying Sahil when the incident happened.

A case has been registered on Sahil’s complaint against unknown persons at Civil Lines Police Station.

The CO said the incident had nothing to do with religion.

He said that a scooter belonging to one of the accused has been seized from the spot.

Principal Professor Manoj Agarwal said the students who trashed Sahil were not students of the college, and the matter is being investigated by the college.

