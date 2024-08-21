UP man rapes 3-year-old Nepalese girl in Siddipet, arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 06:26 PM

Representational image

Siddipet: A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on charges of raping a three-year-old child from Nepal in the Mythrivanam area of Siddipet town.

The victim was staying with her grandparents at an apartment construction site here, where her grandparents were working as security personnel. According to the police, the accused, Ajay, hailing from Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a painter at the same construction site. Ajay befriended the elderly couple and took the girl to his room on August 19 and raped her. The child managed to raise an alarm, following which her grandparents rushed to the spot. Ajay fled the scene seeing them. The grandparents then called the Three-Town police, who rushed the girl to the Siddipet government hospital.

Ajay was nabbed on Tuesday evening at Ponnal bridge while he was trying to catch a vehicle to his native place. Inspector Vidyasagar said Ajay was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha said they would file a charge sheet soon after obtaining technical and forensic lab reports. The accused would be put on trial at a fast-track court, she said.