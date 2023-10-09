UP S-I shoots pregnant wife over alleged dowry dispute

By IANS Published Date - 02:37 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Jhansi: A Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district shot his pregnant wife with a service pistol in connection with an alleged dowry dispute.

Bangra outpost incharge Shashank Mishra fired three bullets, out of which two hit his wife Shalini’s hand while one grazed her stomach.

The woman has been admitted to the medical college. As soon as information about this incident was received, the accused inspector, was taken into custody and placed under suspension. He is presently being interrogated.

According to the police, the matter is related to a family dispute, while the in-laws have accused the inspector of harassment for dowry. Shalini, 28, alleged that her husband had gone to Jhansi city to meet his mother and brother on Sunday afternoon.

After this, when he returned home late at night, he became busy with his mobile. Shalini told the police that during this time, the couple had an altercation and her husband became very angry and picked up a pistol from the cupboard and started firing at her. Shalini said that when her husband fired the first shot, she ran into the room to save herself. But her husband continued firing.

Later, he hid in the neighbour’s house and threatened to shoot himself. Meanwhile, the landlord and other neighbours arrived and snatched the firearm from the husband and Shalini was taken to the hospital.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. said that the matter was essentially a family dispute. He said that Shashank Mishra has been taken into custody by the police and a FIR has been registered in this regard.