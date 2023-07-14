| Up Teen Stopped From Talking To Boyfriend On Phone Complains To Police Against Her Father

UP teen stopped from talking to boyfriend on phone, complains to police against her father

By IANS Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Ayodhya: In a bizarre incident, a 19-year-old girl has lodged an FIR with the Ayodhya police, accusing her father of manhandling her to prevent her from talking to her boyfriend on the phone.

The girl, along with her boyfriend, reached the police station to lodge a complaint, following which her father was booked for criminal intimidation and apprehensions of breach of peace. The girl’s father was called to the police station, slapped with a fine and was let off since the charge does not entail arrest, said a police spokesman.

Trouble began on Tuesday night, when the girl of Jamuniyamau village was talking to her boyfriend on mobile phone. Her father spotted her and started scolding her and threatened her with dire consequences. He also instructed the family members to keep a watch on the girl, said Devendra Singh, SHO Rudauli.

The girl became furious and the next morning she called her boyfriend home and then reached the Rudauli police station and gave a written complaint to us, said the SHO. I was shocked to see the complaint and summoned her father from the village to the police station. I even asked other family members and some counselors requesting for a dialogue between the girl and her father.

A woman sub-inspector was asked to talk to her,said Singh. But the girl was hell bent and said that she was an adult and if her case was not registered, she would speak to senior officials, the SHO added.

Following her complaint, an FIR of beating and threatening to kill her was lodged. As the FIR did not entail any provisions for an arrest and the girl insisted that he must be punished, we booked him for breach of peace and then he was let off securing a bond, added Singh.

The man is a shopkeeper and the girl is a class 12 pass out, said the police.