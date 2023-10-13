UP: Two revenue officials injured in attack by mining mafia in Agra

Two revenue inspectors were injured after a group of mining mafia attempted to run them over with JCB while they were investigating illegal soil mining

By ANI Published Date - 11:05 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Representational Image

Agra: Two revenue inspectors were injured after a group of mining mafia attempted to run them over with JCB while they were investigating illegal soil mining at village Kusmania in Uttar Pradesh‘s Agra district, police said on Friday.

According to officials, “The incident took place on Thursday when Tehsildar Pravesh Kumar and Naib Tehsildar Vipin Kumar Mishra along with other officials, rushed to village Kusmania following information that large-scale illegal soil mining was taking place in the area.” Revenue officials Pravesh Kumar and Vipin Kumar Mishra were investigating the matter when a JCB driven by some members of the mining mafia sped and tried to mow both the officials down, they said.

The revenue inspectors escaped the attack but were injured in their attempt. The rest of the team officials took stock of the situation.

Thereafter the team laid siege and caught the accused JCB driver including drivers of seven tractors involved in the illegal soil mining, said officials.

Following the run-in between the revenue team and members of the mining mafia, both injured officials were sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

As per Tehsildar Pravesh Kumar, “The incident occurred near Nahtoli Canal Pulia of the Jaitpur police station area where the illegal mining of soil was being carried out. Members of the mining mafia tried to attack us. There will be strict action taken against the accused.” Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the same.