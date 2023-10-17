UP: Woman kills stepson, hides body in sewer tank; held

On Monday, police received a complaint that 11-year-old Shadab had gone missing on October 15, police said

By PTI Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

On Monday, police received a complaint that 11-year-old Shadab had gone missing on October 15, police said

Ghaziabad: A woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing her stepson and hiding his body in a sewer tank, police here said.

On Monday, police received a complaint that 11-year-old Shadab had gone missing on October 15, they said.

When police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby area, they found that the boy never left his house in Govind Puri locality on Sunday evening, they said.

This raised suspicion and police thoroughly searched the house and found the minor’s body in a sewer tank, Additional Commissioner (Modi Nagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai said.

When police questioned the victim’s family members, his stepmother Rekha confessed to killing Shabad with the help of her friend Poonam, he said.

Rekha told police that it was a premeditated murder and she committed the crime when Shabad returned home after playing outside, police said, Rekha, who is the second wife of Rahul Sen, also told the police that she disliked her stepson, they said, adding that Sen runs a saloon and had divorced his first wife three years ago.

Rekha concocted a story of her stepson’s kidnapping before her husband and in-laws, police said.

ACP Rai said Rekha and her friend Poonam who helped her kill Shabad have been sent to jail this evening.