Upbeat dance number: Salman Khan launches ‘Billi Billi’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

‘Billi Billi’ is the latest addition of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and takes the audience through the larger-than-life colourful world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The festival of Eid is round the corner and Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience with yet another dance number, ‘Billi Billi’, from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. ‘Billi Billi’ has been making the right noise on social media since Monday, when Salman Khan and his team launched the audio of the upbeat dance number sung and composed by Sukhbir.

The audio of the song is trending on music streaming platforms and radio networks. A day ago, the team unveiled the teaser, which again gained attention for colourful visuals and an easy-on-eye hook step.

After the positive response to ‘Billi Billi’, team ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ launched the full music video on Thursday morning. With its upbeat party music and catchy lyrics by Kumaar, ‘Billi Billi’ is the latest addition of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and takes the audience through the larger-than-life colourful world that celebrates the family bond and Indian culture.

Picturised on the lead pair, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the song showcases the duo sharing an electrifying chemistry shaking their leg to this peppy dance number.

‘Billi Billi’ is set to establish Salman as the ultimate master of dance steps, with its catchy music, energetic choreography, and his electrifying performance. This song is a chartbuster as the actors set the dance floor on fire, once again!

It also introduces the extended ensemble cast of the film – Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is directed by Farhad Samji with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.