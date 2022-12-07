Upgrade your wardrobe with Femella’s cosy and vibrant winter collection

Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Change in the seasons calls for a wardrobe revamping to level up the style game and stay up-to-date with the ongoing fashion trends. After all, dressing as per the season is an art and a sign of a good fashion sense.

To help all the ladies ace their winter style game, fashion brand – Femella is bringing a warm and comfortable winter wear collection. The latest range curated for the upcoming winter season by the slow fashion brand designing apparel exclusively for Indian women is available in vibrant colours and warm fabric, perfect to brave the harsh winter weather.

Whether looking for light woollen co-ords sets for pleasant weekend brunches or long line jackets for chilly winter night outs, Femella has got you covered for all occasions. Available in bright green, blue, yellow, red and neutral shades, the latest winter wear is made of breathable fabric and is priced between Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500.

The tie-dye trend ruled the Summer of 2022 and is going to take over the winter as well. Chic, soft and comfortable, tie-dye hooded cropped fleece zip up and track pants offered in vibrant blue, lavender and green tones will help you add colour to your winter wardrobe.

Don’t want to go for a typical denim look? The fleece sweatshirt dress available in wine, black and olive solid colours might be a perfect choice for you. Pair it with chunky heeled boots and elegant accessories to elevate your overall look.

Sweaters are winter essentials and can be paired with any kind of bottoms. Grab your favourite one from Femella’s latest polka dot and checkered collection. For freezing winter days, get the solid high-neck and cuffed-sleeved fleece longline double-breasted jacket. Wear it on top of a sweater for an extra layer of insulation to stay warm in cold weather.

If you want to keep it simple, go for a solid fleece hoodie or zip-up. Pair them with lavender and green solid fleece track pants and sneakers to complete your look. Hoodies and track pants look trendy and are always in fashion.