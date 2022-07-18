Upload dalit bandhu data in TS online app: SC Development Spl Secretary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

SC development special secretary T Vijaya Kumar conducting review meeting on dalit bandhu in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: SC Development special secretary, T Vijaya Kumar instructed officials to upload Dalit Bandhu data in Telangana online app within one month to speed up the grounding of units. Vijaya Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the grounding of Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad assembly constituency at collector camp office here on Monday. He enquired about the number of dairy units, transport vehicles, tractors, mini transport vehicles, retain and other units grounded so far.

Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the officials to upload data in TS online app to ground units in an easy way and speed up the process. Cluster and Audit officers should upload details in the app by inspecting units. The details such as how many units were grounded so far and how many have to be ground should be uploaded.

Directing the officials to complete the entire process within one month, he wanted the administration to submit the photograph and utilization certificate of the units through an app. He instructed the officials to hand over the second phase amount of Rs 5 lakh to all eligible beneficiaries by generating proceedings through TS online website.

Earlier, SC Corporation special officer Suresh explained about the grounding of units through PowerPoint presentation. He informed that so far, 11,500 units were grounded as against 13,559 units identified in Huzurabad constituency Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Dalit Babandhu state advisor Laxma Reddy, ZP CEO Priyanka and others were present.