Upper age limit increased to 26 for constable jobs in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed to relax the age limit upon the request of candidates seeking jobs in the police department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Government on Friday decided to hike the upper age limit by two years –from 24 to 26 years for recruitment of police constable posts in the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed to relax the age limit upon the request of candidates seeking jobs in the police department. He had a meeting with the officials regarding the appeals made to the government to increase the age limit and make them eligible. The state government has taken up the recruitment process for 6,511 police jobs including 411 SI posts and 6,100 constables.

